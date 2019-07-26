Makwetu to give testimony on ARP at SAHRC's Alex Inquiry

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu is expected to share his findings related to the controversial multi-million rand Alex Renewal Project.

Johannesburg – An audit report on the Alex Renewal Project is expected to top the agenda when the South African Human Rights commission of inquiry resumes on Friday morning.

The hearing was launched following a spate of service delivery protests in the area under the banner Alex Total Shutdown.

The probe is investigating possible human rights violations and the root causes of the protests.

The final day of the Human Rights Commission's inquiry will hear testimony from Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

Makwetu is expected to share his findings related to the controversial multi-million rand Alex Renewal Project.

The initiative has been thrust into the spotlight after Joburg Mayor Mashaba launched a forensic investigation to determine what happened to the money allocated for rehabilitation of the township.

In 2001, then-president Thabo Mbeki announced that the government would inject R1.3 billion to develop the area.

However, a few weeks ago Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile claimed that no such funds were paid out, saying the figure was a business plan projection.

Makwetu’s report is set to provide clarity on whether any transactions were made and if so, how the money was spent.