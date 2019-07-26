AG could not source business plans, documents for ARP, SAHRC told
Officials from the Auditor-General's office have been giving evidence at the Human Rights Commission's inquiry into Alexandra.
JOHANNESBURG - The office of the Auditor-General said it could not source business plans and relevant documents regarding the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) during the auditing process.
Officials from the AG's office have been giving evidence at the Human Rights Commission's inquiry into Alexandra.
The investigations were set up following a spate of service delivery protests in the township.
It is probing the possible violation of human rights and allegations of irregularities on the ARP.
Pravesh Lutchman is the business executive from the AG's office.
"We picked up instances in the audit where we could not get documentation, we could not get agreements. We said that these things need to be tied up, there needs to be cooperation for service delivery to happen."
Popular in Local
-
Court approves R5bn settlement in gold miners' silicosis case
-
ANC NEC should prioritise response to Mkhwebane, not Hanekom – analyst
-
Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola agrees to step down
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
KZN opposition parties criticise govt for increasing Zulu king's budget
-
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.