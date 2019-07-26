AG could not source business plans, documents for ARP, SAHRC told

Officials from the Auditor-General's office have been giving evidence at the Human Rights Commission's inquiry into Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the Auditor-General said it could not source business plans and relevant documents regarding the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) during the auditing process.

The investigations were set up following a spate of service delivery protests in the township.

It is probing the possible violation of human rights and allegations of irregularities on the ARP.

Pravesh Lutchman is the business executive from the AG's office.

"We picked up instances in the audit where we could not get documentation, we could not get agreements. We said that these things need to be tied up, there needs to be cooperation for service delivery to happen."