AG could not source business plans, documents for ARP, SAHRC told

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

AG could not source business plans, documents for ARP, SAHRC told

Officials from the Auditor-General's office have been giving evidence at the Human Rights Commission's inquiry into Alexandra.

JMPD officers monitor protests in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg on 3 April 2019. Picture: EWN
JMPD officers monitor protests in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg on 3 April 2019. Picture: EWN
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the Auditor-General said it could not source business plans and relevant documents regarding the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) during the auditing process.

Officials from the AG's office have been giving evidence at the Human Rights Commission's inquiry into Alexandra.

The investigations were set up following a spate of service delivery protests in the township.

It is probing the possible violation of human rights and allegations of irregularities on the ARP.

Pravesh Lutchman is the business executive from the AG's office.

"We picked up instances in the audit where we could not get documentation, we could not get agreements. We said that these things need to be tied up, there needs to be cooperation for service delivery to happen."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA