Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters on Tuesday that his party worked with Derek Hanekom and SACP leader Solly Mapaila to plan Jacob Zuma’s ousting.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has reacted to the furore around African National Congress (ANC) member Derek Hanekom, saying that he was not surprised by the revelations.
Earlier this week, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema told supporters that his party worked with Hanekom and SACP leader Solly Mapaila to plan Zuma’s ousting, claiming that Hanekom gave the party a list of ANC MP’s who would vote in support of a motion of no confidence.
Derek Hanekom told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that he didn’t provide the EFF with a list of who would vote against Zuma.
He said it was the EFF’s general secretary Godrich Gardee who gave him his own estimate of how many ANC members would support a motion of no confidence in the former president.
But on Wednesday night, he confessed to meeting with the party.
Zuma took to Twitter on Thursday morning, saying that he was not surprised by the revelations and that it was part of the plan against him that he mentioned during his appearance at the Zondo Commission.
he added that Hanekom was a "known enemy agent."
I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent.— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) July 25, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Magashule: Hanekom a wedge driver, EFF sleeper and a charlatan
-
Public Protector to probe Kieswetter's Sars appointment, staff matters
-
MKMVA: Expel Hanekom from ANC if EFF claims true
-
Kieswetter probe already started, says Public Protector's office
-
SACP on EFF claims: It was no secret Mapaila led charge for Zuma to resign
-
CARTOON: Public Outcry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.