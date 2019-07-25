Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations

EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters on Tuesday that his party worked with Derek Hanekom and SACP leader Solly Mapaila to plan Jacob Zuma’s ousting.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has reacted to the furore around African National Congress (ANC) member Derek Hanekom, saying that he was not surprised by the revelations.

Earlier this week, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema told supporters that his party worked with Hanekom and SACP leader Solly Mapaila to plan Zuma’s ousting, claiming that Hanekom gave the party a list of ANC MP’s who would vote in support of a motion of no confidence.

Derek Hanekom told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that he didn’t provide the EFF with a list of who would vote against Zuma.

He said it was the EFF’s general secretary Godrich Gardee who gave him his own estimate of how many ANC members would support a motion of no confidence in the former president.

But on Wednesday night, he confessed to meeting with the party.

Zuma took to Twitter on Thursday morning, saying that he was not surprised by the revelations and that it was part of the plan against him that he mentioned during his appearance at the Zondo Commission.

he added that Hanekom was a "known enemy agent."