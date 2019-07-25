View all in Latest
World Bank readies $300m to cover half of new Ebola response

It said the funding would meet about half the needs of a new Ebola response plan that is due to be agreed by the Congolese government and an international consortium next week.

A motor taxi driver gets his hands washed at an Ebola screening station on the road between Butembo and Goma on 16 July 2019 in Goma. Picture: AFP
A motor taxi driver gets his hands washed at an Ebola screening station on the road between Butembo and Goma on 16 July 2019 in Goma. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

GENEVA – The World Bank Group is readying a $300 million package of grants and credits to support the fight against the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, it said on Wednesday.

It said the funding would meet about half the needs of a new Ebola response plan that is due to be agreed by the Congolese government and an international consortium next week. Previously the World Health Organisation had said the response would need “hundreds of millions” of dollars for the rest of this year.

