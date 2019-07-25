World Bank readies $300m to cover half of new Ebola response
It said the funding would meet about half the needs of a new Ebola response plan that is due to be agreed by the Congolese government and an international consortium next week.
GENEVA – The World Bank Group is readying a $300 million package of grants and credits to support the fight against the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, it said on Wednesday.
It said the funding would meet about half the needs of a new Ebola response plan that is due to be agreed by the Congolese government and an international consortium next week. Previously the World Health Organisation had said the response would need “hundreds of millions” of dollars for the rest of this year.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe central bank eases forex rules for fuel, chrome miners
-
Uganda's popstar lawmaker to contest 2021 presidential vote
-
Kenya appoints acting finance minister after Rotich graft charges
-
Zimbabwe increases fuel prices again, but pumps remain dry
-
Lesotho’s Thabane refuses to accept interdict blocking Mosito suspension
-
Botswana's Ian Khama calls on people not to vote for his former party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.