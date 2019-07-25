Woman to appear in court again after being arrested for drugs worth R1m

Henricha von Wielling was arrested last week Thursday at OR Tambo International Airport during a sting operation by the Hawks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in Gauteng say a 21-year-old woman was expected to make her second appearance in court on Friday for alleged possession of drugs with an estimated value of R1 million.

Henricha von Wielling was arrested last week Thursday at OR Tambo International Airport during a sting operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said: “Upon searching le luggage, the team recovered a white powdery substance, suspected to be heroin, weighing about 2,000 grams. She was then detained after she was ordered to exit a Mauritius bound flight.”