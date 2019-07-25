WC ANC maps out path to elect new leadership

An internal report investigating its structures after the May elections recommended a total overhaul.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has mapped a path that will see it elect new leadership early next year.

Eyewitness News has seen the report which ANC leaders in the province have not shared publicly.

Five of the ANC's six regions held conferences last year.

The gatherings were framed as launch pads for what the party termed renewal-rebuilding.

Now an internal report stated that the regional conferences failed to switch on the party's renewal journey.

The investigation has found the party effectively maintained the poor leadership which could not deliver improved election results.

The probe has also identified internal factionalism that threatened the ANC's renewal-rebuilding programme.

It's been found the party's provincial executive committee got caught up in factional battles which weakened the ANC election campaign.