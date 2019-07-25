WATCH LIVE: Mabuza refuses to comment on Sars high-risk unit's legality
Deputy President David Mabuza was answering oral questions from Members of Parliament in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza said the South African Revenue Service (Sars)’s so-called rogue unit matter is before the courts and he can’t respond on its legality.
Mabuza was responding to questions from Members of Parliament in the National Assembly on Thursday.
It was Mabuza’s first question and answer session in the first quarter of the new term of Parliament and he was facing questions on unemployment and intelligence gathering.
The deputy president said because the Sars “rogue unit” matter was currently before the courts, he couldn’t express an opinion on the matter.
He was responding to a supplementary question from the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who asked whether the establishment of the unit was legal.
“As to determine its legality it would be premature to start talking about the matter before court.”
Ndlozi said a precedent on the sub judice rule had been set previously and he pleaded with Mabuza to answer the question.
This eventually led Speaker Thandi Modise intervening.
The unit was called the High-Risk Investigations Unit and was set up to investigate high-profile tax offenders but it allegedly carried out rogue operations.
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza answers questions in Parly
