Vrede community felt they were used to enable corruption, Zondo Inquiry told

PRETORIA – An emerging black farmer has told the state capture commission of inquiry how members of his community felt that they had been used to enable corruption and now their lives were in danger for speaking out against it.

This was the evidence of Ephraim Dhlamini when he testified on the Estina dairy farm project at the public hearings in Parktown on Wednesday.

At least R200 million in public funds meant for farmers, like Dhlamini, was channeled into the Gupta-linked company.

Dhlamini said he has received death threats, while others had been murdered.



He said the community wanted finality in the Estina dairy farm matter, saying that it appeared the project was never designed to uplift emerging farmers but was used by criminals.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked what he meant and he said the scheme was designed to benefit the politicians and their friends.



Dhlamini said despite reporting threats against his life, the police have not reacted.