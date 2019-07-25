Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told

Doctor Radebe made the submission at Zondo commission, which heard evidence related to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede.

PRETORIA - An emerging black farmer from the Free State has explained how services were denied to farmers who did not express their support for the governing African National Congress (ANC), which resulted in the death of at least 45 heads of his own cattle.

Doctor Radebe made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Thursday. The commission heard evidence related to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede.

What was supposed to have benefited emerging black farmers in the area was instead used to channel funds to a company linked to the controversial Gupta family.

Radebe told the commission that farmers in the area had to show their allegiance to the governing party in order to get government support. He said it went as far as having security guards preventing certain people from accessing the state veterinary physician.

“The extension officer did have his database of the farmers, but I was taken out of the database after this gentleman got into that office because we had some political differences… you couldn’t get into the office if you were not pro-ANC,” he said.

He said 45 of his cattle died because he could not get the state vet to treat them.

