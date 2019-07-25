Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told
Doctor Radebe made the submission at Zondo commission, which heard evidence related to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede.
PRETORIA - An emerging black farmer from the Free State has explained how services were denied to farmers who did not express their support for the governing African National Congress (ANC), which resulted in the death of at least 45 heads of his own cattle.
Doctor Radebe made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Thursday. The commission heard evidence related to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede.
What was supposed to have benefited emerging black farmers in the area was instead used to channel funds to a company linked to the controversial Gupta family.
Radebe told the commission that farmers in the area had to show their allegiance to the governing party in order to get government support. He said it went as far as having security guards preventing certain people from accessing the state veterinary physician.
“The extension officer did have his database of the farmers, but I was taken out of the database after this gentleman got into that office because we had some political differences… you couldn’t get into the office if you were not pro-ANC,” he said.
He said 45 of his cattle died because he could not get the state vet to treat them.
WATCH: Former DA councillor details Estina dairy farm operation
Popular in Politics
-
Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom
-
ANC: Hanekom should explain himself to party disciplinary commission
-
Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
-
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza refuses to comment on Sars high-risk unit's legality
-
Mbalula ready to return to Zondo Inquiry to address Zuma allegations
-
Kieswetter probe already started, says Public Protector's office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.