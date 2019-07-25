Rand wobbles after Moody's warning over Eskom bailout
The rand weakened on Thursday, dragged lower by a Moody’s report saying the government’s proposal to offer R59 billion ($4.25 billion) in additional support for cash-strapped power utility Eskom was credit negative.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Thursday, dragged lower by a Moody’s report saying the government’s proposal to offer R59 billion ($4.25 billion) in additional support for cash-strapped power utility Eskom was credit negative.
At 0850 GMT, the rand was 0.4% weaker at R13.9375 to the dollar, having opened the session R13.8950.
Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of South Africa’s power but had to implement power cuts earlier this year, is grappling with high debt and has needed cash injections to stay afloat.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented an appropriation bill to Parliament on Tuesday to give Eskom the extra cash, but warned at the same time of lower-than-expected tax revenues and higher public debt levels.
In a worst-case scenario, Moody’s said it expected South Africa’s fiscal deficit could widen to 5.7% of gross domestic product in 2019, up from current projections of 5.2%.
Bonds also slipped, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue up 4 basis points to 8.13%.
Popular in Business
-
Kieswetter probe already started, says Public Protector's office
-
City Power website hit by ransomware virus
-
Moody's says new Eskom support credit negative for SA
-
Public Protector to probe Kieswetter's Sars appointment, staff matters
-
Mthembu: South Africans must stop selling themselves short
-
Reuel Khoza appointed PIC interim board chair
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.