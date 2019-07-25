View all in Latest
Rand wobbles after Moody's warning over Eskom bailout

The rand weakened on Thursday, dragged lower by a Moody’s report saying the government’s proposal to offer R59 billion ($4.25 billion) in additional support for cash-strapped power utility Eskom was credit negative.

South African rand. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
At 0850 GMT, the rand was 0.4% weaker at R13.9375 to the dollar, having opened the session R13.8950.

Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of South Africa’s power but had to implement power cuts earlier this year, is grappling with high debt and has needed cash injections to stay afloat.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented an appropriation bill to Parliament on Tuesday to give Eskom the extra cash, but warned at the same time of lower-than-expected tax revenues and higher public debt levels.

In a worst-case scenario, Moody’s said it expected South Africa’s fiscal deficit could widen to 5.7% of gross domestic product in 2019, up from current projections of 5.2%.

Bonds also slipped, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue up 4 basis points to 8.13%.

