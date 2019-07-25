Rand hits 2-week low on Moody's warning over Eskom

Eskom is grappling with high debt and has needed cash injections to stay afloat.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand fell to a two-week low on Thursday, hurt by a Moody’s report saying the government’s proposal to offer R59 billion ($4.25 billion) in additional support to cash-strapped power utility Eskom was credit negative.

At 1545 GMT the rand was 1.3% weaker at 14.0625 to the dollar, having opened the day at 13.8950 before falling steadily as rand bulls rattled by the credit warning took cover and closed some long positions.

Dovish comments by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, who all but pledged to ease policy further as the growth outlook deteriorates, and bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week failed to stem the exodus as the rand slumped.

Selling looks set to intensify towards 14.10 and beyond to the dollar after the unit breached the psychological 14.00 level.

“The South African government’s funding injection to Eskom will result in a significant increase in the budget deficit and public debt, which will turn a Moody’s downgrade into a foregone conclusion, possibly as early as November,” analysts at Continuum Economics said in a note.

Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of South Africa’s power but had to implement power cuts earlier this year, is grappling with high debt and has needed cash injections to stay afloat.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented an appropriation bill to parliament on Tuesday to give Eskom the extra cash, but warned at the same time of lower-than-expected tax revenues and higher public debt levels.

In a worst-case scenario, Moody’s said it expected South Africa’s fiscal deficit could widen to 5.7% of gross domestic product in 2019, up from current projections of 5.2%.

Bonds also slipped, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government debt up 8.5 basis points at 8.18%.

On the bourse, stocks were also dragged lower by the Moody’s report.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 Index dipped 0.12% to 51,563 points while the broader All-Share Index slipped 0.1% to 57,662 points.

“One does get the feeling that Moody’s is running out of room to manoeuvre and a downgrade is starting to look very imminent,” said Independent Securities trader Ryan Woods.

“They’ve always given us the benefit of the doubt but I think time’s starting to run out now.”

Woods said the shrinking domestic tax base and lack of a cohesive plan to fix the power utility were hurting sentiment.

Among blue-chip decliners was chemicals and energy company Sasol, which fell 6.37% after writing down the value of assets in North America and Africa by R18.1 billion.

The petrochemicals firm also flagged a decline of between 4% and 14% in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.