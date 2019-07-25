Rail strike to go ahead, marches planned for major city centres
Untu and the Federation of Unions of SA hope that thousands of workers will down tools and partake in the demonstrations across the country.
CAPE TOWN - Train commuters across the country will in all probability experience disruptions on Friday morning.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) said that a nationwide strike was going ahead, with marches planned in Cape Town, Johannesburg Pretoria and Durban.
The groups were calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare the rail system a crisis and a state of emergency.
Untu's Sonja Carstens said that one of their demands was for members of the SANDF to patrol and safeguard railway lines throughout the country.
"We're urging commuters to make alternative arrangements as they will be delayed and they will be disrupted on Friday."
Carstens said the unions apologised for the inconvenience but were asking commuters for their support.
"We're asking them to bear with us and when and where they can, join us in our marches because at the end of the day it is not only for the members of Untu and the affiliates of Fedusa. Each and every South African had no other alternative but to use passenger rail as the cheapest form of transport [sic]."
