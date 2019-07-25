Racist Penny Sparrow has died

Don’t think twice, shoot criminals, Sapu tells police
Local
Penny Sparrow, the woman who drew the ire of many South Africans after posting racist Facebook remarks in 2016 has died, reportedly of lung cancer.
In her social media post, Sparrow described black beach-goers in Scottburgh on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast as "illiterate monkeys".
This resulted in her being criminally charged and she pleaded to guilty.
Sparrow was later ordered to pay a fine of R150,000 to the Adelaide Tambo Foundation.
