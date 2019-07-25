Public Protector to probe Kieswetter's Sars appointment, staff matters

The office of the Public Protector has confirmed it has taken on two more investigations related to the South African Revenue Service, including an investigation into the appointment of new commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane will also probe internal human resources matters related to staff.

The news comes as Mkhwebane heads to the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday where she is trying to appeal the court’s decision to review and set aside her report on the Estina dairy farm matter.

In the same week that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan applied to interdict the Public Protector’s remedial action in relation to her probe of the Sars high-risk investigation unit, it has been confirmed that Advocate Busisiwe Mkwebane has taken on more investigations related to the revenue service.

The Public Protector’s Oupa Segalwe said the first investigation related to staffing and appointments dating back to 2009 while a second complaint was received two months ago.

"We received another complaint which alleges that there was maladministration in the recruitment and selection processes followed before Sars appointed its current commissioner. The Public Protector is investigating both complaints."

The Public Protector has not revealed who the complainants were in this matter.