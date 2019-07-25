Presidential Health Compact step closer to improving SA healthcare - Ramaphosa

The compact was aimed at tackling a number of challenges facing the public health care system and providing universal healthcare for all.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday the signing of the Presidential Health Compact was a step closer to improving the quality of the South African healthcare system.

The compact was aimed at tackling a number of challenges facing the public healthcare system and providing universal healthcare for all.

The summit was held at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane.

Ramaphosa said this was a commitment from government, showing it was serious about improving the sector.

“This compact that we are going to sign today illustrates what we can achieve when we plan and work together to fix what is wrong with our country. It has as its stated goal: One Country, One Health System,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “This means the quality of care must be the same regardless of whether you have money or not, and regardless of where you live.”