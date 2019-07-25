Presidential Health Compact step closer to improving SA healthcare - Ramaphosa
The compact was aimed at tackling a number of challenges facing the public health care system and providing universal healthcare for all.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday the signing of the Presidential Health Compact was a step closer to improving the quality of the South African healthcare system.
The compact was aimed at tackling a number of challenges facing the public healthcare system and providing universal healthcare for all.
The summit was held at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane.
Ramaphosa said this was a commitment from government, showing it was serious about improving the sector.
“This compact that we are going to sign today illustrates what we can achieve when we plan and work together to fix what is wrong with our country. It has as its stated goal: One Country, One Health System,” Ramaphosa said.
He added: “This means the quality of care must be the same regardless of whether you have money or not, and regardless of where you live.”
Popular in Local
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza refuses to comment on Sars high-risk unit's legality
-
Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told
-
Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
-
Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom
-
SANDF deployment to Cape ganglands, 1 week later
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.