Parliament commends Sports Dept for school budget allocation

The department’s director-general Alec Moemi said sport at schools has been neglected, and as a result, it is no longer compulsory.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture appeared before the select committee on education, technology and arts and culture to brief it on the 2019/2020 annual performance and budgets.

The committee commended the department for its 40% budget allocation for the development of schools sports and enquired about the department’s mechanisms to ensure that this allocation was correctly spent.

The department’s director-general Alec Moemi said sport at schools has been neglected, and as a result, it was no longer compulsory.

Moemi told the committee that teachers often demanded overtime for sports activities, especially in rural and township areas. He said the department hoped the revision of the school curriculum would allow for sports activities to be compulsory in schools.

“There are certain interventions that we have to make as this committee of the National Council of Provinces, we know what is happening in the provinces we come from, and we know there are things from the 5th Parliament that need to be addressed,” said chairperson of the committee Mamagase Nchabeleng.

Nchabeleng also asked about the department’s support to Caster Semenya.

"While the department continues to support the two-time Olympic champion in her challenge of the female classifications rule imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federation, and the appeal against the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sports, the department continues to explore avenues such as the European Court for Human Rights and the United Nations Human Rights Council. Semenya is strong and determined enough to explore other options that include long-distance running," said Moemi.