Parent wants to vet guest speakers after pastor debacle at CT school
Amid an outcry over alleged homophobic statements at a Kuils River School, a parent wants tighter control over who speaks to learners.
The mother, who's asked to remain anonymous, was one of scores of parents who voiced their concerns after Evangelist Pickard Henn addressed learners during a talk at De Kuilen High School last week.
Henn has been accused of making several controversial statements, including that those who are gay and people who considered committing suicide will go to hell.
He also allegedly told learners that people who had sex before marriage were prostitutes.
But during an interview with CapeTalk earlier this week, Henn denied the allegations, saying he was called to the school to preach the gospel and never once mentioned anything about gay people.
The concerned mother said that she's contacted the school to make her concerns known and was yet to receive a response.
"I think parents should be allowed to at least vet whoever is coming to speak to the students, so that parents can understand a person's perspective before they share that with students. We're living in a multicultural community but there needs to be vetting. First permission should be requested and the subject matter should be cleared with the parents first."
The claims are being investigated by the Western Cape Education Department.
