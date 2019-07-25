NPA's Batohi aims to reduce crime by 50% over next 10 years

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said that she had made it her mission to ensure the authority prosecuted crime effectively.

JOHANNESBURG - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said she aimed to reduce crime by at least 50% in the next 10 years.

Speaking at the 6th Annual Kader Asmal Lecture in Sandton on Wednesday evening, Batohi admitted that this was an ambitious task that would require all hands on deck from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).



Batohi said she knows she had a tough a job not only turning the NPA around but also in stopping crime.

She said that she had made it her mission to ensure the authority prosecuted crime effectively.

"During my first briefing to the NPA staff in February, I said I thought I had an understanding of the gravity of the challenges and the nature of the corruption threats we face. I reminded prosecutors that morning that we are lawyers for the people and that the people don't trust us, the people don't trust their own lawyers. I committed to them that together, we would turn this around."

Batohi said that she wanted young, hungry prosecutors to help make her vision a reality.

"That is why I say we need young people to come up with new ideas how we can start making the criminal justice system more effective."

Batohi said she wanted to leave the NPA better than she found it.