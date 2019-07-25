NPA's Batohi aims to reduce crime by 50% over next 10 years
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said that she had made it her mission to ensure the authority prosecuted crime effectively.
JOHANNESBURG - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said she aimed to reduce crime by at least 50% in the next 10 years.
Speaking at the 6th Annual Kader Asmal Lecture in Sandton on Wednesday evening, Batohi admitted that this was an ambitious task that would require all hands on deck from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Batohi said she knows she had a tough a job not only turning the NPA around but also in stopping crime.
She said that she had made it her mission to ensure the authority prosecuted crime effectively.
"During my first briefing to the NPA staff in February, I said I thought I had an understanding of the gravity of the challenges and the nature of the corruption threats we face. I reminded prosecutors that morning that we are lawyers for the people and that the people don't trust us, the people don't trust their own lawyers. I committed to them that together, we would turn this around."
Batohi said that she wanted young, hungry prosecutors to help make her vision a reality.
"That is why I say we need young people to come up with new ideas how we can start making the criminal justice system more effective."
Batohi said she wanted to leave the NPA better than she found it.
Popular in Local
-
Magashule: Hanekom a wedge driver, EFF sleeper and a charlatan
-
Public Protector to probe Kieswetter's Sars appointment, staff matters
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It's clear Mkhwebane is unfit for office
-
MKMVA: Expel Hanekom from ANC if EFF claims true
-
CARTOON: Cold Snap
-
SACP on EFF claims: It was no secret Mapaila led charge for Zuma to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.