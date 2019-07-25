View all in Latest
NGO Action Against Hunger confirms 6 aid workers kidnapped in Nigeria

The Paris-based charity said a staff member, two drivers and three health workers working for a local ACF programme were in the video.

Charity group Action Against Hunger confirmed on 25 July 2019 that six aid workers had been kidnapped in northeast Nigeria, shortly after a jihadist group released a video purporting to show them. Picture: @amkareto/Twitter.
Charity group Action Against Hunger confirmed on 25 July 2019 that six aid workers had been kidnapped in northeast Nigeria, shortly after a jihadist group released a video purporting to show them. Picture: @amkareto/Twitter.
3 hours ago

PARIS - Charity group Action Against Hunger (ACF) confirmed Thursday that six aid workers had been kidnapped in northeast Nigeria, shortly after a jihadist group released a video purporting to show them.

The Paris-based charity, which provides food aid to poor communities around the world, said a staff member, two drivers and three health workers working for a local ACF programme were in the video.

The group said it "demands the liberation of its staff member and her colleagues."

"These are humanitarian workers who chose to devote their lives to helping the most vulnerable communities in Nigeria and they are only motivated by the values of solidarity, humanity and neutrality," it added.

Jihadists aligned with the Islamic State group released a video showing the captives on Thursday.

In the three-minute recording, a woman wearing a bright blue hijab says she is an abducted aid worker. She addresses the camera in English while seated in front of five men she describes as her colleagues.

