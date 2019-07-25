NGO Action Against Hunger confirms 6 aid workers kidnapped in Nigeria
The Paris-based charity said a staff member, two drivers and three health workers working for a local ACF programme were in the video.
PARIS - Charity group Action Against Hunger (ACF) confirmed Thursday that six aid workers had been kidnapped in northeast Nigeria, shortly after a jihadist group released a video purporting to show them.
The Paris-based charity, which provides food aid to poor communities around the world, said a staff member, two drivers and three health workers working for a local ACF programme were in the video.
This is heartbreaking 😔😔😔 indeed— Abubakar Mohd Kareto (@amkareto) July 24, 2019
They were kidnapped by Boko Haram 5 days ago around Damasak in Borno State. They work for an NGO called "Action Against Hunger"@AsoRock @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @ACF_Nigeria please rescue them alive 🙏🏾🙏🏾😔😔😔
📹: TheCable pic.twitter.com/kPckVLxfBH
The group said it "demands the liberation of its staff member and her colleagues."
"These are humanitarian workers who chose to devote their lives to helping the most vulnerable communities in Nigeria and they are only motivated by the values of solidarity, humanity and neutrality," it added.
Jihadists aligned with the Islamic State group released a video showing the captives on Thursday.
In the three-minute recording, a woman wearing a bright blue hijab says she is an abducted aid worker. She addresses the camera in English while seated in front of five men she describes as her colleagues.
