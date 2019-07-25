Mother, two children die in Soweto house fire

The cause of the blaze will now be investigated by the police.

JOHANNESBURG – A mother and her two children have died after their home caught fire in Soweto.

Emergency services attended to the scene in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Services Robert Mulaudzi said: “A 29-year-old female, together with a one-year-old and three-year-old kids, lost their lives during a house fire incident in Rockville, Soweto in the early hours of this morning.

“We just want to urge all our residents to continue to look after all their heating devices to prevent fire incidents at home.”