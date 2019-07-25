MKMVA: Expel Hanekom from ANC if EFF claims true

Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that Derek Hanekom fed them with information about which ANC Members of Parliament would vote against former President Jacob Zuma in a motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) Military Veterans’ Association is calling for Derek Hanekom to be expelled from the party if the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s claims that he helped the party remove a sitting president are true.

Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that Hanekom fed them with information about which ANC Members of Parliament would vote against former President Jacob Zuma in a motion of no confidence.

Last year, the ANC in Parliament decided it would support a motion of no confidence in the former president if he failed to resign, as the ANC ordered him to.

The red berets also claimed that Hanekom was ready to form a splinter party if Cyril Ramaphosa’s rival, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, won the presidency at the ANC Nasrec conference.

The MKMVA has never hidden their support for Zuma. So, when Malema made the claims that Hanekom was planning Zuma’s ousting with the red berets, they were quick to respond.

Veterans association spokesperson Carl Niehaus said, if the claims were true, the ANC needed to act.

“This is outrageous; the Constitution of the African National Congress does not allow for such action.”

He said the party needed to act fast.

“Mr Hanekom must be expelled from the ANC in terms of the African National Congress’s Constitution.”

Hanekom has told Eyewitness News he did not give the party a list of who would vote against Zuma, saying it was the EFF’s General Secretary Godrich Gardee who gave him his own estimate of how many ANC members would support a motion of no confidence in the former president.