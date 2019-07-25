Mbalula ready to return to Zondo Inquiry to address Zuma allegations
Former President Jacob Zuma told the commission that Fikile Mbalula had attended a meeting with Johann Rupert, where the businessman told Mbalula that if Zuma removed Pravin Gordhan as Finance Minister, he would shut down the economy of the country.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was ready to go back to the Zondo Commission to address allegations made against him by former President Jacob Zuma.
Addressing the media on Wednesday Mbalula, would not deny or confirm the allegations but said he would rather do that before the Zondo Commission.
"We're not at the Zondo Commission. I've been there before and should I be required to give a statement or answer that question before the commission, I'm ready to do that. What I'm not going to do is undermine the commission and run parallel commentary."
