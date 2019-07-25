Mabuza: We’re going to work with Mayor Mashaba on Alex challenges

Alex was the scene of a rolling shutdown and violent clashes with authorities in the run-up to the May elections.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday assured Alexandra residents that they have not been forgotten.

Alex was the scene of a rolling shutdown and violent clashes with authorities in the run-up to the May elections as residents took to the streets over housing issues.

He told Members of Parliament they would work across political lines to ensure Alex residents got their dues.

“We are going to cooperate with the provincial government and the municipality to deal with the problems in Alexandra. We are going to work with Mayor [Herman] Mashaba and Premier [David] Makhura to deal with the problems,” he said.

Mabuza was responding to a question in Parliament by the Democratic Alliance’s chief whip John Steenhuisen.

CHILD ABUSE, NEGLECT IN ALEXANDRA

At the same time, the Gauteng Department of Social Development expressed concern about high levels of child abuse and neglect in Alexandra.

#alexinquiry. Hod of Gauteng Department of Social development Thembeni Mhlongo says main challenges in Alex include domestic violence -child abuse and undocumented foreigner nationals. EN pic.twitter.com/8thXsoTNy0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2019

A senior official at the department testified at the South African Human Rights Commission inquiry into possible human rights violations in the township.

Head of the department Thembeni Mhlongo said in the last few months they had received more than 40 cases of abuses against the elderly.

“The most reported cases are child abuse, neglect, and domestic violence,” she said.