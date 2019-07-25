KZN Health Dept calls for calm after swine flu death confirmed
This comes after a nine-year-old girl died on Friday after being suspected of having influenza also known as H1N1.
DURBAN – A case of swine flu has been confirmed by the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department.
The results of lab tests have confirmed that she died of the strain.
The KZN Health Department has cautioned that the confirmation of the case of N1N1 does not constitute an outbreak of the disease.
KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu explains:
“The department is working day and night to investigate the matter and we’re also going to be issuing a statement that talks to protocols on what usually should be done by the different schools and the institutions if there’s suspicion of that kind of diagnosis.
“But we really want to emphasis and call on everyone to exercise restraint because the moment we say it’s an outbreak, we’re going to be causing serious hysteria which might not be sustainable.”
The department said that influenza was a seasonal flu virus that becomes prevalent in winter and co-circulates with other viruses.
The department said those who displayed strong worrying signs such as chest pains or shortness of breath should seek medical attention.
