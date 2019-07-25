KZN govt allocates R66m to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

Premier Sihle Zikalala said the Zulu king was the symbol of unity in the province and the custodian of Zulu culture, which was why he had been allocated R66 million for this financial year.

DURBAN - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been allocated just over R66 million by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government for the 2019/2020 financial year.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala announced in his budget policy speech at the provincial legislature on Thursday morning.

Zikalala’s office had a total budget allocation of just over R714 million.

The premier said the Zulu king was the symbol of unity in the province and the custodian of Zulu culture, which was why he had been allocated R66 million for this financial year.

“The king will be supported during various important ceremonies and traditional functions of the province. This includes the official opening of the legislature and the House of Traditional Leaders,” he said.

However, as pressure mounts on the provincial government to ensure that less of taxpayers' money was used to sustain the king, Zikalala said a revenue-generating plan for the royal household had been developed by his office and would be implemented in the next financial year.

Zikalala said this plan would take advantage of public-private partnerships as catalysts for revenue generation in the long-term.