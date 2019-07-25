KZN govt allocates R66m to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini
Premier Sihle Zikalala said the Zulu king was the symbol of unity in the province and the custodian of Zulu culture, which was why he had been allocated R66 million for this financial year.
DURBAN - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been allocated just over R66 million by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government for the 2019/2020 financial year.
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala announced in his budget policy speech at the provincial legislature on Thursday morning.
Zikalala’s office had a total budget allocation of just over R714 million.
The premier said the Zulu king was the symbol of unity in the province and the custodian of Zulu culture, which was why he had been allocated R66 million for this financial year.
“The king will be supported during various important ceremonies and traditional functions of the province. This includes the official opening of the legislature and the House of Traditional Leaders,” he said.
However, as pressure mounts on the provincial government to ensure that less of taxpayers' money was used to sustain the king, Zikalala said a revenue-generating plan for the royal household had been developed by his office and would be implemented in the next financial year.
Zikalala said this plan would take advantage of public-private partnerships as catalysts for revenue generation in the long-term.
Popular in Local
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom
-
Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
-
ANC: Hanekom should explain himself to party disciplinary commission
-
CT woman jailed in China for four months returns home
-
Kieswetter probe already started, says Public Protector's office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.