Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom

JOHANNESBURG – The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said that African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule will have to back up claims that Derek Hanekom was making his mark through the ownership of the foundation.

The foundation's Neeshan Bolton has also denied claims that Hanekom owned the organisation.

“My own sense, I think, he’s most likely going to have to retract it. I think calling Derek a charlatan among other things is something that he’s got to back up.”

Hanekom has confirmed that he met with one of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s leaders last year to discuss the ousting of former President Jacob Zuma through a motion of no confidence.

Last year, the ANC in Parliament decided it would support a motion of no confidence in the former president if he didn’t resign as ordered by the party.

EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters on Tuesday that his party worked with Hanekom and SACP leader Solly Mapaila to plan Zuma’s ousting, claiming that Hanekom gave the party a list of ANC MP’s who would vote in support of a motion of no confidence.

Derek Hanekom told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that he didn’t provide the EFF with a list of who would vote against Zuma.

He said it was the EFF’s general secretary Godrich Gardee who gave him his own estimate of how many ANC members would support a motion of no confidence in the former president.

But last night, he confessed to meeting with the party.

"At that particular time we had a common interest and so we stood together and we agreed, most of us in the ANC, that there was nothing wrong with cooperating with other parties."

The ANC then released a statement saying it was dismayed by Hanekom’s confession of the meetings.

The party said that Hanekom had full access to air what it called his acerbic views in the NEC of the ANC, adding that "he did so ad nauseam".

The statement continued to say "Hanekom always spoke in an even, practiced voice, linking all the bad publicity that the ANC has had to the accusations against former President Zuma".

The statement branded Hanekom as a wedge driver on a mission to divide the ANC.

It further said that "indeed, this charlatan is making his mark through his ownership of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation".

At the same time, ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang has come to Hanekom's defence, saying he was no wedge driver in the party but simply a brave politician who stood firmly against state capture.

Msimang said he saw nothing wrong with Hanekom seeking support from other parties to oust Zuma.

"Derek would have sought the support of others like EFF if their position was that Zuma must go. I see absolutely nothing wrong about that. My enemy’s enemy becomes my friend on a matter like this."