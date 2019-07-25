Kanye West wants Danny McBride to play him in movie
But, Danny McBride was surprised to be told by Kanye West that he wanted him to portray him on screen.
LONDON - Kanye West wanted Danny McBride to play him in a movie.
The 42-year-old Golddigger rapper went to the Eastbound & Down actor's home in Charleston to pitch him a "pretty brilliant idea" for a project about the story of his life, however, Danny (42) was surprised to be told by West that he wanted him to portray him on screen.
He said: "I had a pretty interesting guest shortly after we moved there [to Charleston]. One day I got a phone call out of nowhere and the voice sounded familiar but I wasn't sure who it was. I was like, 'Hello?' and he was like, 'Hey, is Danny there?' He was like, 'This is Kanye West.' He basically said he was a fan of mine and wanted to come hang out. I think he thought I lived in Los Angeles so I was like, 'No I live in Charleston,' and he was quiet and then said, 'OK, I can go there too.'
"I was getting nervous, like, 'What should I wear when Kanye gets here.' He had an idea for a project which I think was a pretty brilliant idea. He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him. I thought it was a cool enough idea and we hung out, we went out on a boat, we just talked. He was awesome, it was the most incredible afternoon."
Shortly after McBride and West came back to his home, the pair watched the Alien: Covenant actor's seven-year-old son Declan - who he has with his wife Gia Ruiz - play the video game Fortnite.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Danny added: "When we were done talking about the movie we came back into the house and my seven-year-old son was standing there waiting for us. He was like, 'Papa, do you think Kanye West wants to watch me play 'Fortnite'?' And I was like, 'Do you want to watch him play 'Fortnite'?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' So we just sat there and watched my son play 'Fortnite'."
WATCH: Danny McBride’s Crazy Day with Kanye West
More in Lifestyle
-
Dwayne Johnson joins Hawaiian protest
-
Swedish prosecutor says US rapper ASAP Rocky to be tried for assault
-
HBO addresses 'Game of Thrones' backlash, prequel in the works
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 July 2019
-
Sylvester Stallone 'furious' he doesn't own 'Rocky' films
-
Swift, Grande lead VMA nominations but K-pop fans unhappy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.