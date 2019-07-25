Dwayne Johnson joins Hawaiian protest

The 'Hobbs & Shaw' actor joined those campaigning against the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea's summit and told them he stood with their peaceful protest.

LONDON - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise visit to a protest in Hawaii on Wednesday.

The Hobbs & Shaw actor joined those campaigning against the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea's summit and told them he stood with their peaceful protest.

The 47-year-old star - who spent part of his childhood in Hawaii - told the crowd he felt honoured to be part of the protest, which objected to the telescope because of concerns it would harm land sacred to Native Hawaiians.

As dancers performed the hula and chanted, he said: "I stand with you. This is such a critical moment and a pivotal time. Because the world is watching."

He also told reporters: "What I realised today ... it's bigger than the telescope. It's humanity. It's the culture. It's our people, Polynesian people, who are willing to die here to protect this land. This very sacred land that they believe in so powerfully."

The protest - which was blocking a road to prevent construction crews from reaching the summit - was now into its 10th day.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim, who was the governor's envoy to the protesters, was in the process of organising a meeting with Native Hawaiian leaders.

He voiced his fears there would be a very splintered community if he couldn't get people to work together for what he hoped would be a common goal.

He added to The Hollywood Reporter: "We do not want this to become the cause of a polarised community. That to me is a main issue here."

The mayor recalled saying a silent prayer after receiving a call from the governor on Monday appealing for his help and hoped he could "do the right thing for the right reasons."

But he has no time frame for when he planned to conclude the talks, just as soon as possible.