Hanekom ‘doesn’t own’ Kathrada Foundation
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule described Hanekom as a wedge-driver and a charlatan who was making his mark through the ownership of the Kathrada Foundation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has denied claims by the African National Congress (ANC) that Derek Hanekom owns the foundation and that he uses it to fight his political battles.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule described Hanekom as a wedge-driver and a charlatan who was making his mark through the ownership of the Kathrada Foundation.
This came after Hanekom confirmed that he met with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to discuss the vote of no confidence against former President Jacob Zuma.
The foundation's Nashan Bolten said Hanekom didn’t own the organisation.
“As for ownership, there’s a board of 19 members, which includes Kgalema Motlanthe, Max Sisulu and Sophia Williams-de Bruyn, and I’m glad that all of them have ownership and not just Hanekom.”
BREAKING: The ANC’s secretery general Ace Magashule has released a scathing statement on the party’s NEC members @Derek_Hanekom -slamming him as a wedge driver,EFF sleeper and a Charlatan. pic.twitter.com/9FaLN28stB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma’s removal was not culmination of a plot - ANC
-
Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
-
Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told
-
Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom
-
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza refuses to comment on Sars high-risk unit's legality
-
Mbalula ready to return to Zondo Inquiry to address Zuma allegations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.