Hanekom ‘doesn’t own’ Kathrada Foundation

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule described Hanekom as a wedge-driver and a charlatan who was making his mark through the ownership of the Kathrada Foundation.

FILE: Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. Picture: GCIS.
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has denied claims by the African National Congress (ANC) that Derek Hanekom owns the foundation and that he uses it to fight his political battles.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule described Hanekom as a wedge-driver and a charlatan who was making his mark through the ownership of the Kathrada Foundation.

This came after Hanekom confirmed that he met with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to discuss the vote of no confidence against former President Jacob Zuma.

The foundation's Nashan Bolten said Hanekom didn’t own the organisation.

“As for ownership, there’s a board of 19 members, which includes Kgalema Motlanthe, Max Sisulu and Sophia Williams-de Bruyn, and I’m glad that all of them have ownership and not just Hanekom.”

