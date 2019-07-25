Deployment of soldiers in CT may normalise urban warfare, warns expert
Last week, more than 1,300 soldiers hit the streets of Hanover Park, Delft, Elsies Mitchells Plain, and Manenberg.
CAPE TOWN - Extreme measures to combat gangsterism in Cape Town may normalise urban warfare, according to a family therapist reacting to the deployment of soldiers in the city to help curb the scourge.
Last week, more than 1,300 soldiers hit the streets of Hanover Park, Delft, Elsies River, Mitchells Plain and Manenberg.
It's been exactly a week since the army was deployed. The atmosphere in gang-infested neighbourhoods changed almost overnight, with residents free to walk the streets again. However, not everyone supports the deployment.
WATCH: SANDF deployed to Cape Town gang hot-spots
Elsies River resident Debbie Smith said she was concerned about the military’s presence.
“We feel a bit safe but I don’t like the idea of them running around with guns and the children are here playing around,” she said.
But Hanover Park resident Romonde Dass disagreed, saying residents have been held hostage for too long. He said children were not free to play in the area due to ongoing violence.
“Why must our children play indoors while they could be playing outside? Our children are not free anymore and we are so scared,” she said.
Family Therapist Talya Ressel said the army’s deployment could have a positive and negative impact on young children.
“For the children, the presence of soldiers can bring about a fantasy that this is going to solve everything and make things better,” Ressel said.
She feared that children may be led to believe one can only deal with violence through violent means.
