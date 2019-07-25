CT woman jailed in China for four months returns home

Sasha Redman was arrested in January for working while on a student visa since September last year.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman who was imprisoned in China for more than four months has returned home.

Sasha Redman, from Table View, headed to East Asia in September last year for her second stint of teaching English in the country.

Redman was unfortunately nabbed in January for working while on a student visa since September last year.

She spent 30 days in a detention facility in Rui-An in Wenzhou City after which she was transferred to prison until June. She had no contact with the outside world.

The 27-year-old was deported on 12 June following a lengthy trial and describes the feeling of heading back home.

'It felt amazing, probably one of the best feelings I've had in my entire life. We really take freedom for granted but when I got to board the plane, knowing I'm not going to look back... it was amazing."