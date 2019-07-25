CT woman jailed in China for four months returns home
Sasha Redman was arrested in January for working while on a student visa since September last year.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman who was imprisoned in China for more than four months has returned home.
Sasha Redman, from Table View, headed to East Asia in September last year for her second stint of teaching English in the country.
Redman was unfortunately nabbed in January for working while on a student visa since September last year.
She spent 30 days in a detention facility in Rui-An in Wenzhou City after which she was transferred to prison until June. She had no contact with the outside world.
The 27-year-old was deported on 12 June following a lengthy trial and describes the feeling of heading back home.
'It felt amazing, probably one of the best feelings I've had in my entire life. We really take freedom for granted but when I got to board the plane, knowing I'm not going to look back... it was amazing."
Popular in Local
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
-
Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom
-
Kieswetter probe already started, says Public Protector's office
-
City Power website hit by ransomware virus
-
Mbalula ready to return to Zondo Inquiry to address Zuma allegations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.