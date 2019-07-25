City Power website hit by ransomware virus

Mother, two children die in Soweto house fire
JOHANNESBURG - City Power's website has been hit by a virus which has encrypted all its databases, applications and network.
The utility said that experts were currently working on cleaning and rebuilding all applications impacted.
City Power warned residents on social media platform Twitter that customers would not be able to access the website nor buy electricity units for now.
As customers cannot access our website, alternatively they can use https://t.co/ntuSCWvBMT to log calls^GR— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 25, 2019
