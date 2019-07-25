City Power warns of power cuts in Joburg as cold weather hits grid

The utility is currently experiencing capacity constraints because of the cold weather.

JOHANNESBURG – City Power has urged Joburg residents to use power sparingly to avoid the likelihood of power cuts.

The utility is currently experiencing capacity constraints because of the cold weather.

City Power said this has resulted in the overloading of the grid.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena explained: "Our electricity network is currently experiencing capacity constraints due to the weather conditions and the cold temperatures in Johannesburg. So, under these conditions, the electrical system is prone to unplanned outages."