City of Cape Town mops up after storm
Following two days of heavy rain, more than 3,600 informal structures have been affected by flooding across the city.
CAPE TOWN - Following two days of heavy rain, more than 3,600 informal structures have been affected by flooding across the city.
The areas worst affected by the heavy rain and flooding include Masiphumelele, Khayelitsha and Wallacedene.
Forty-three flooding related incidents were logged and there were 122 power outages in Strand, Bonteheuwel, Observatory and Athlone.
Besides flooding, authorities dealt with power outages, fallen trees or structural damage.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that stormwater blockages emerged as a big concern at a winter task team meeting Wednesday.
"These blockages result mainly from illegal dumping but persons storing items in the drains, so it is something that our services protect against, our roads department do annual big cleanups of those stormwater systems before the first winter rains."
Smith said the city has tried to help those in need.
"We ask that residents please bear with us as assessments have to be completed for records before systems like flood kits can be provided. The city did make emergency shelter available for the affected communities, however, these offers have not been accepted."
WATCH: Woman's response to WC storm goes viral
Popular in Local
-
Magashule: Hanekom a wedge driver, EFF sleeper and a charlatan
-
Public Protector to probe Kieswetter's Sars appointment, staff matters
-
MKMVA: Expel Hanekom from ANC if EFF claims true
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: It's clear Mkhwebane is unfit for office
-
City Power warns of power cuts in Joburg as cold weather hits grid
-
CARTOON: Cold Snap
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.