City of Cape Town mops up after storm

CAPE TOWN - Following two days of heavy rain, more than 3,600 informal structures have been affected by flooding across the city.

The areas worst affected by the heavy rain and flooding include Masiphumelele, Khayelitsha and Wallacedene.

Forty-three flooding related incidents were logged and there were 122 power outages in Strand, Bonteheuwel, Observatory and Athlone.

Besides flooding, authorities dealt with power outages, fallen trees or structural damage.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that stormwater blockages emerged as a big concern at a winter task team meeting Wednesday.

"These blockages result mainly from illegal dumping but persons storing items in the drains, so it is something that our services protect against, our roads department do annual big cleanups of those stormwater systems before the first winter rains."

Smith said the city has tried to help those in need.

"We ask that residents please bear with us as assessments have to be completed for records before systems like flood kits can be provided. The city did make emergency shelter available for the affected communities, however, these offers have not been accepted."

