Cheetahs sign Craig Barry
CAPE TOWN - Cheetahs have confirmed the signing of Craig Barry on a three-year contract.
Barry was is stranger to the Cheetahs, as he has previously represented the team in nine Pro14 matches while on a loan-deal from Western Province.
Barry represented the Stormers in 10 Super Rugby matches and also captained Western Province in the 2019 SuperSport Rugby Challenge.
He is best known for his attacking play and rose to prominence while playing for the University of Stellenbosch Maties in the Varsity Cup.
He is a member of the elite Maties hat-trick club after going over for three tries against the Central University of Technology Ixias in Bloemfontein in 2017.
During his brief stint at the Cheetahs during the 2017/18 season, he scored four stunning tries for the team.
New Player Alert ‼️— Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) July 25, 2019
Free State Rugby is excited to announce that Craig Barry has committed for three years to the Toyota Cheetahs.
Barry in an exciting outside back who is equally comfortable on the wing or at fullback.
Full Article 👇https://t.co/0F8Y9GQzoD pic.twitter.com/VoMhciPWhs
Craig Barry has signed a three-year deal with @CheetahsRugby.— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) July 25, 2019
He had a previous spell at the Toyota Cheetahs, scoring four tries in nine #GUINNESSPRO14 matches in the 2017/18 season.
Read more: https://t.co/yvHOucV4IN pic.twitter.com/wgyrIiHVRo
