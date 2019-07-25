Cheetahs changes two for Griquas clash

Full back Darron Adonis and Louis Fouche would be switching places and Marnus van der Merwe would be replacing Jasper Wiese.

CAPE TOWN - The Cheetahs head coach Franco Smith has made two changes with the team to face Griquas in their first home game of the Currie Cup on Saturday.

Full back Darron Adonis and Louis Fouche would be switching places and Marnus van der Merwe would be replacing Jasper Wiese.

“I have huge respect for Brent and what he has done at the Griquas. They have always been a very tough side with a lot of players with more than 50 caps. It means that there is continuity,” said Smith.



“Going out on Saturday against them, we know that the Griquas will be a very determined side. I think that they might be the favourites, coming from a SuperSport Challenge Cup victory and two Currie Cup wins. We as a team will not be focusing on the team we face, but on our objectives – to be the best team we can be. There are still a lot of improvements that we can make from last week. We look forward to playing our brand and to make a step up.”

Cheetahs:

15 Darron Adonis,

14 William Small-Smith,

13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg,

12 Dries Swanepoel,

11 Rabz Maxwane,

10 Tian Schoeman,

9 Tian Meyer (captain),

8 Henco Venter,

7 Abongile Nonkontwana,

6 Junior Pokomela,

5 Walt Steenkamp,

4 Sintu Manjezi,

3 Aranos Coetzee,

2 Joseph Dweba,

1 Ox Nche.

Replacements:

16 Jacques du Toit,

17 Charles Marais,

18 Reinach Venter,

19 JP du Preez,

20 Marnus van der Merwe,

21 Gerhard Olivier,

22 Dian Badenhorst,

23 Louis Fouche.