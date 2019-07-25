View all in Latest
Cabinet receives final report from land reform panel

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu thanked the panel chaired by Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati and approved that the report be made public.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu at a post-Cabinet briefing on 11 July 2019. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu at a post-Cabinet briefing on 11 July 2019. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has received the final report from the Presidential Expert Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu gave a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday in Cape Town, where he thanked the panel - chaired by Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati - and approved that the report be made public.

Mthembu said the report made findings on the current status quo with regards to land and made recommendations to accelerate land reform.

“Cabinet directed that all ministers, through their respective departments, must study the report and its proposed recommendations and revert to Cabinet within two months. The inter-ministerial committee on land reform chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza will oversee this process,” he said.

Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, together with the panel, were expected to brief the media on the contents of the report on Sunday.

