Cabinet receives final report from land reform panel
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu thanked the panel chaired by Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati and approved that the report be made public.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has received the final report from the Presidential Expert Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu gave a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday in Cape Town, where he thanked the panel - chaired by Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati - and approved that the report be made public.
Mthembu said the report made findings on the current status quo with regards to land and made recommendations to accelerate land reform.
“Cabinet directed that all ministers, through their respective departments, must study the report and its proposed recommendations and revert to Cabinet within two months. The inter-ministerial committee on land reform chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza will oversee this process,” he said.
Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, together with the panel, were expected to brief the media on the contents of the report on Sunday.
Popular in Local
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
Zuma’s removal was not culmination of a plot - ANC
-
Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
-
Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told
-
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza refuses to comment on Sars high-risk unit's legality
-
Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.