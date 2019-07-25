Bulls change two for crunch clash against Pumas

Blue Bulls coach Pote Human has made two changes to the side that lost to the Free State Cheetahs last weekend ahead of their third round Currie Cup encounter against the Pumas in Mbombela on Friday.

Marnitz Boshoff will start at flyhalf, replacing Manie Libbok with Marco van Staden the other change at flank, where he takes over from Roelof Smit.

Ruan Steenkamp will again lead the side after taking over from Burger Odendaal, who pulled out of last weekend's match due to a leg injury. His replacement, Dylan Sage, will wear the number 12 jersey.

Andre Warner will also get his first run in the competition off the bench, having replaced Ivan van Zyl.

Loose forward Wihan Vosloo is fit again and will play off the bench.

"We are in trouble with no wins after two rounds and so are the Pumas. They were unlucky in both their losses as they were pipped at the end, while we were outplayed in both our defeats and given that the match is on their home turf, they must be favourites," Human said.

"I know it is very early in the competition, but the reality is that another defeat could be a killer-blow for our chances to win the Currie Cup in 2019. We need to play with the urgency brought about by that reality and make sure we get our campaign back on track."

Blue Bulls: 15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba , 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Ruan Steenkamp (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jade Stighling.