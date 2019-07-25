Boks duo boost for Western Province
Dillyn Leyds would start at fullback with SP Marais shifting to the left-wing while Sergeal Petersen was set to make his return from injury from the bench.
CAPE TOWN- Springboks Dillyn Leyds and Sikhumbuzo Notshe were among five changes for Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter with Golden Lions at Newlands on Saturday.
There was also an all-new halfback pairing of Paul de Wet and Josh Stander - while Notshe was at No.8 and tighthead prop Carlu Sadie made his first start of the season.
“Last time out at home we got some fantastic support, so we really want to reward our fans with a performance they can be proud of. We have been boosted by the inclusion of some quality players, but that will mean little if we cannot deliver an accurate display as a team,” said Province head coach John Dobson.
Western Province:
15 Dillyn Leyds,
14 Seabelo Senatla,
13 Ruhan Nel,
12 Dan Kriel,
11 SP Marais,
10 Josh Stander,
9 Paul de Wet,
8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe,
7 JD Schickerling,
6 Ernst van Rhyn,
5 Chris van Zyl (captain),
4 Salmaan Moerat,
3 Carlu Sadie,
2 Scarra Ntubeni,
1 Corne Fourie.
Replacements:
16 Chad Solomon,
17 Kwenzo Blose,
18 Wilco Louw,
19 David Meihuizen,
20 Jaco Coetzee,
21 Godlen Masimla,
22 Edwill van der Merwe,
23 Sergeal Petersen.
ORIE BOOST FOR LIONS
The Lions boast a new lock pairing of Springboks Marvin Orie and Ruben Schoeman in their clash against the Western Province.
Orie was in action against the Wallabies at Emirates Airline Park last weekend.
Loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani would run out in his first Currie Cup match this season after recovering from an injury.
In the only change to the backline, Jan-Louis la Grange got the nod in midfield.
Golden Lions:
15 Tyrone Green,
14 Madosh Tambwe,
13 Wandisile Simelane,
12 Jan-Louis la Grange,
11 Stean Pienaar,
10 Shaun Reynolds,
9 Ross Cronje (captain),
8 Hacjivah Dayimani,
7 Vincent Tshituka,
6 Marnus Schoeman,
5 Marvin Orie,
4 Ruben Schoeman,
3 Johannes Jonker,
2 Pieter Jansen,
1 Sti Sithole.
Replacements:
16 PJ Botha,
17 Leo Kruger,
18 Jacobie Adriaanse,
19 Wilhelm van der Sluys,
20 James Venter,
21 Len Massyn,
22 Dillon Smit,
23 Manuel Rass.
