Go

BA resumes Cairo flights after security review

British Airways flights to and from the Egyptian capital will start again on Friday, it said in a statement.

British Airways planes at the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
British Airways planes at the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
one hour ago

LONDON, United Kingdom - British Airways said Thursday it would resume flights to Cairo following a week's suspension, having reviewed its security measures.

BA flights to and from the Egyptian capital will start again on Friday, it said in a statement.

The flag carrier suspended flights on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

"Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, we are pleased that our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday," BA said.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so."

German carrier Lufthansa also said it was suspending flights to Cairo from Munich and Frankfurt just for last Saturday.

The airlines, two of the biggest in Europe, gave little explanation as to what triggered the moves.

An estimated 415,000 British nationals visited Egypt in 2018.

In its travel advice for British nationals heading to Egypt, the Foreign Office in London warns: "There's a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation.

"Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the UK. You should co-operate fully with security officials at airports."

