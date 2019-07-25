BA resumes Cairo flights after security review
British Airways flights to and from the Egyptian capital will start again on Friday, it said in a statement.
LONDON, United Kingdom - British Airways said Thursday it would resume flights to Cairo following a week's suspension, having reviewed its security measures.
BA flights to and from the Egyptian capital will start again on Friday, it said in a statement.
The flag carrier suspended flights on Saturday as a precautionary measure.
"Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, we are pleased that our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday," BA said.
"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so."
German carrier Lufthansa also said it was suspending flights to Cairo from Munich and Frankfurt just for last Saturday.
The airlines, two of the biggest in Europe, gave little explanation as to what triggered the moves.
An estimated 415,000 British nationals visited Egypt in 2018.
In its travel advice for British nationals heading to Egypt, the Foreign Office in London warns: "There's a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation.
"Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the UK. You should co-operate fully with security officials at airports."
More in Business
-
Rand hits 2-week low on Moody's warning over Eskom
-
Reuel Khoza appointed PIC interim board chair
-
Mthembu: South Africans must stop selling themselves short
-
Rand wobbles after Moody's warning over Eskom bailout
-
Moody's says new Eskom support credit negative for SA
-
City Power website hit by ransomware virus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.