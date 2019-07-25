ANC tables motion to set up another land expropriation committee
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the ad hoc committee established in the previous term of Parliament had lapsed before it could complete its work.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) has officially tabled a motion in Parliament for the establishment of a committee to formulate legislation to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The party tabled the motion in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon calling for the urgent establishment of a mechanism to make the relevant amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution.
She said the committee would be made up of 11 voting members from five different parties. But, some opposition parties voiced their objection to the establishment of the committee.
“The Democratic Alliance will not be supporting the motion on the order paper as it appears today because what this motion is, is the greatest hoaxes perpetuated on the people of South Africa,” said Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen.
The committee was expected to report back to the National Assembly in March 2020, by which time an amendment bill would have been completed.
