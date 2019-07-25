ANC: Hanekom should explain himself to party disciplinary commission

ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom has stirred controversy by admitting that he met with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to discuss the ousting of former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Dakota Lekgoete said that ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom had violated the constitution of the party following his confirmation that he met with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to discuss the ousting of former President Jacob Zuma.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has released a statement slamming Hanekom as a wedge driver, a charlatan and an EFF sleeper.

Hanekom has defended himself, saying he did nothing untoward because the party's position was that Zuma should step down.

Lekgote said that Hanekom should present himself to the party's disciplinary commission to explain himself.

The ANC presidency said it had similar sentiments to that of secretary-general Magashule about a plot to oust former President Jacob Zuma from power.

The EFF has also claimed Hanekom was ready to form a splinter organisation if Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma won the presidency at the ANC conference in 2017.

Head of the ANC presidency Sibongile Besani has clarified that Magashule did not need to consult the presidency about his statement and said they shared similar sentiments.

"Our view of the SG's statement is that it is similar to that of the presidency. We wouldn't like to find members of the ANC plotting against leaders of the ANC with leaders of the opposition. That is uncalled for... it cannot be supported."