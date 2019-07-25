7 family members die in Mthatha house fire

The family members were sleeping when their house caught alight.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people, including five children, on Thursday morning, were burnt beyond recognition near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape after their house had burnt to the ground.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said: “The provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Ntshinga described the incident as very tragic and unfortunate. She called on all stakeholders to consider lending a helping hand to the family. General Ntshinga is committed to ensure that an in-depth investigation is undertaken in order to get at the root cause of the blaze.

“Police have registered an inquest docket for investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. The identities of the deceased are still being withheld until all their relatives are officially informed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police appealed to anyone who may have information on the incident to make contact with the Willowvale Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.