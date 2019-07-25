7 family members die in Mthatha house fire

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

7 family members die in Mthatha house fire

The family members were sleeping when their house caught alight.

Seven family members from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on 25 July 2019 were burnt beyond recognition after their house had burnt to the ground. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Seven family members from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on 25 July 2019 were burnt beyond recognition after their house had burnt to the ground. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Seven people, including five children, on Thursday morning, were burnt beyond recognition near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape after their house had burnt to the ground.

The family members were sleeping when their house caught alight.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said: “The provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Ntshinga described the incident as very tragic and unfortunate. She called on all stakeholders to consider lending a helping hand to the family. General Ntshinga is committed to ensure that an in-depth investigation is undertaken in order to get at the root cause of the blaze.

“Police have registered an inquest docket for investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. The identities of the deceased are still being withheld until all their relatives are officially informed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police appealed to anyone who may have information on the incident to make contact with the Willowvale Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA