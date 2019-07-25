7 family members die in Mthatha house fire
The family members were sleeping when their house caught alight.
CAPE TOWN - Seven people, including five children, on Thursday morning, were burnt beyond recognition near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape after their house had burnt to the ground.
The family members were sleeping when their house caught alight.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said: “The provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Ntshinga described the incident as very tragic and unfortunate. She called on all stakeholders to consider lending a helping hand to the family. General Ntshinga is committed to ensure that an in-depth investigation is undertaken in order to get at the root cause of the blaze.
“Police have registered an inquest docket for investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. The identities of the deceased are still being withheld until all their relatives are officially informed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police appealed to anyone who may have information on the incident to make contact with the Willowvale Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
Popular in Local
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
-
Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom
-
CT woman jailed in China for four months returns home
-
Kieswetter probe already started, says Public Protector's office
-
ANC: Hanekom should explain himself to party disciplinary commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.