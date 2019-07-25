14 learners faint at Delft school, community says it’s witchcraft
Fourteen learners from Masonwabe Primary School have on Thursday been transported to local clinics.
CAPE TOWN - There were reports of pupils fainting at a primary school in Delft, in Cape Town.
Fourteen learners from Masonwabe Primary School have on Thursday been transported to local clinics.
Metro Police, the SAPS, Disaster Risk Management and medics were at the school.
The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said it was unclear why the learners collapsed.
“A minibus has also been dispatched to transport more learners to the day hospital. Parents have come to collect their children from the school and some community members are claiming this is as a result of witchcraft. We’re appealing to the community to please remain calm; right now, our priority is to ensure that all learners are safe and those in need of medical attention are seen to.”
Popular in Local
-
Racist Penny Sparrow has died
-
Kathrada Foundation challenges Magashule to back up claims on Hanekom
-
ANC: Hanekom should explain himself to party disciplinary commission
-
Zuma: I'm not surprised by Malema's Hanekom revelations
-
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza refuses to comment on Sars high-risk unit's legality
-
CT woman jailed in China for four months returns home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.