14 learners faint at Delft school, community says it’s witchcraft

CAPE TOWN - There were reports of pupils fainting at a primary school in Delft, in Cape Town.

Fourteen learners from Masonwabe Primary School have on Thursday been transported to local clinics.

Metro Police, the SAPS, Disaster Risk Management and medics were at the school.

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said it was unclear why the learners collapsed.

“A minibus has also been dispatched to transport more learners to the day hospital. Parents have come to collect their children from the school and some community members are claiming this is as a result of witchcraft. We’re appealing to the community to please remain calm; right now, our priority is to ensure that all learners are safe and those in need of medical attention are seen to.”