Zondo commission hears of fear, murders linked to Estina project
At least R200 million in public funds meant for farmers like Dhlamini was channelled into the project, which was linked to the controversial Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard about fear and murders linked to the Estina Dairy Farm projects and the police’s alleged inaction when death threats were reported to them.
This was the evidence of emerging farmer Ephraim Dhlamini when he testified at the public hearings in Parktown on Wednesday.
At least R200 million in public funds meant for farmers like Dhlamini was channelled into the project, which was linked to the controversial Gupta family.
• We lost trust in Mkhwebane, Estina dairy farm beneficiary tells inquiry
Speaking through a translator, Dhlamini explained how he had received death threats for speaking out against the Estina Dairy Farm corruption and how others were murdered.
“There is another farmer who was shot from a black car and he was buried, but the case did not proceed.”
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Dhlamini about the video evidence he had about these threats on his life.
“After you had shown the station commander this video and had a discussion, did he follow up in any way with you or sent any of his police officers to take this issue further?”
Dhlamini said this was not the case.
He said the community lived in fear.
GOVT OFFICIALS WITHHOLDING CRUCIAL INFO
Zondo expressed dismay at how senior officials in government who possessed vital information about corruption had ignored his calls to testify.
When thanking Dhlamini, he said there were many people - some in high position in government - who had a lot of information related to state capture.
“Who despite my calls are not coming forward to tell the commission and the nation what they know,” Zondo said.
Zondo questioned the motives of these people.
“They would all pretend and like everybody to believe that they support the work of the commission, and yet they withhold very crucial information that is relevant to what the commission is investigating,” he said.
Dhlamini told the commission that the community wanted matters related to the project resolved.
WATCH: Estina dairy farm beneficiaries give testimony at inquiry
Timeline
-
We lost trust in Mkhwebane, Estina dairy farm beneficiary tells Zondo Inquiry
-
WATCH LIVE: Estina dairy farm beneficiaries give testimony at Zondo Inquiry
-
Estina beneficiary: Mosebenzi Zwane took his church choir to India for training
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission continues hearing details of Estina scandal
More in Business
-
Matjila denies having friendship with Iqbal Survé
-
Denel promises workers’ July salaries will be paid on time
-
Cowboys top Forbes' list of richest clubs, Man Utd slip
-
Rand firms as yield hunt outweighs fiscal pressures
-
WATCH LIVE: Estina dairy farm beneficiaries give testimony at Zondo Inquiry
-
Dan Matjila’s lawyers unhappy with line of questioning at PIC inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.