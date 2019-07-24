Polota-Nau excited to return to Wallabies

Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has joined the squad for the first time this year after spending the season with Leicester Tigers in England.

CAPE TOWN - The Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau believed the team would get back to winning ways in their second match of the Rugby Championship against Argentina this weekend in Brisbane, Australia.

Wallabies opened their season with a loss over the Springboks in Ellis Park last week.

"It's great to be back in the team - all the boys have welcomed me with open arms. Against South Africa, we didn't do well - there's a lot of confidence amongst the boys and hopefully, we will pick up on our good form against Argentina this weekend. And of course in terms of the hooking spot, there's a lot of competition but we all want what's best for the team."

Polota-Nau was the only hooker in the Australia camp with any World Cup experience but knew he has work to do to secure a spot in the squad for Japan.

"There's a lot of contestants there which is great for the team, I know that will bring out the best in me," he said.