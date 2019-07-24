View all in Latest
Sentencing of Durban serial rapist Moses Mavila postponed to August

The presiding judge on the matter, Bilkish Asmal, has taken sick leave and Mavila’s sentencing was expected to be concluded when she returned.

44 minutes ago

DURBAN – The sentencing of Moses Mavila dubbed the “Durban highway rapist” has been postponed to next month.

Mavila was found guilty last month on 30 counts of rape committed between 2016 and 2019. He was also facing 31 robbery charges and intention to do grievous bodily harm.

The presiding judge on the matter, Bilkish Asmal, has taken sick leave and Mavila’s sentencing was expected to be concluded when she returned.

Mavila’s victims and their sympathisers filled up the Pinetown Magistrates Court.

Among their supporters were Democratic Alliance KwaZulu-Natal Social Development spokesperson Elma Rabe, who she said this postponement meant justice was delayed.

“We’re also here to make sure that this monster of a man gets the harshest of the sentence. People like him should not be living in our society.”

Previously, the court heard that Mavila, who was one of KZN's most notorious sexual offenders, would lure his victims by promising to give them jobs.

He would then take them to locations in Westville and New Germany, both west of Durban where he would violate them.

Mavila, who has pleaded guilty to all charges against him, will remain in custody until his sentencing in August.

