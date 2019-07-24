WATCH LIVE: Estina dairy farm beneficiaries give testimony at Zondo Inquiry
The state capture commission of inquiry continues hearing Estina dairy farm-related testimony on Wednesday from two of the beneficiaries.
On Tuesday, one of the beneficiaries Makhosini Dhlamini told the commission that former Free State Premier Ace Magashule and then Agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane were involved in some of the meetings with people who were meant to benefit from the scheme.
He also said they were promised to be taken to India to get skills on operations of the dairy project but alleged that Zwane took his church choir instead.
WATCH: Estina dairy farm beneficiaries give testimony at inquiry
