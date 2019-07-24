SACP on EFF claims: It was no secret Mapaila led charge for Zuma to resign

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

SACP on EFF claims: It was no secret Mapaila led charge for Zuma to resign

EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters that Solly Mapaila worked with the party when it was trying to remove Jacob Zuma through a motion of no confidence.

FILE: Solly Mapaila, Deputy Secretary-General of SACP, address crowds outside the Gauteng Legislature as they wait for someone to receive their memorandum. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Solly Mapaila, Deputy Secretary-General of SACP, address crowds outside the Gauteng Legislature as they wait for someone to receive their memorandum. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s claim that its first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila worked with the red berets to remove Jacob Zuma from office, saying the communist party had never hidden its plans to remove the former president.

Malema told supporters on Tuesday that Mapaila survived through conspiracy and that he worked with the EFF when it was trying to remove Zuma through a motion of no confidence.

SACP’s spokesperson Alex Mashilo said the EFF should not act as if it was a secret that Mapaila led the charge for Zuma to leave office.

Mashilo said its public knowledge that Mapaila was assigned to lead the calls for Zuma to be removed.

“Finally, the motion of no confidence that the ANC announced it was going to vote in favour of Zuma did not resign in February 2018 was not moved by the ANC but first by the EFF. The SACP fully supported the decisive ultimate move by the ANC, and does not regret doing so openly in line with our human and political rights as enshrined in our country's Constitution,” Mashilo said in a statement.

“This open public campaign was a principled programme, and the SACP strongly condemns any suggestion that it was either a conspiracy or a hidden conspiracy. The SACP strongly condemns any distortion or insinuation suggesting or seeking to suggest otherwise.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA