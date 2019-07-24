SACP on EFF claims: It was no secret Mapaila led charge for Zuma to resign

EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters that Solly Mapaila worked with the party when it was trying to remove Jacob Zuma through a motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s claim that its first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila worked with the red berets to remove Jacob Zuma from office, saying the communist party had never hidden its plans to remove the former president.

Malema told supporters on Tuesday that Mapaila survived through conspiracy and that he worked with the EFF when it was trying to remove Zuma through a motion of no confidence.

The motion which @Derek_Hanekom, Solly Mapaila & others plotted against @PresJGZuma on is the 2017 secret ballot Motion tabled by the DA & the ANC Caucus had resolved to defend Zuma. The February 2018 EFF Motion was a foregone conclusion and forced Zuma’s resignation! — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 24, 2019

SACP’s spokesperson Alex Mashilo said the EFF should not act as if it was a secret that Mapaila led the charge for Zuma to leave office.

Mashilo said its public knowledge that Mapaila was assigned to lead the calls for Zuma to be removed.

“Finally, the motion of no confidence that the ANC announced it was going to vote in favour of Zuma did not resign in February 2018 was not moved by the ANC but first by the EFF. The SACP fully supported the decisive ultimate move by the ANC, and does not regret doing so openly in line with our human and political rights as enshrined in our country's Constitution,” Mashilo said in a statement.

“This open public campaign was a principled programme, and the SACP strongly condemns any suggestion that it was either a conspiracy or a hidden conspiracy. The SACP strongly condemns any distortion or insinuation suggesting or seeking to suggest otherwise.”