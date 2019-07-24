Pastor claims to have recording of school talk after being accused of homophobia
It's understood some parents and learners were upset by statements Evangelist Pickard Henn had allegedly made during a talk at De Kuilen High School on Friday and complained.
CAPE TOWN - A pastor accused of making homophobic statements while addressing learners at a Kuils River high school said he had a recording to prove the accusations were false.
A matriculant, who spoke to CapeTalk under the condition of remaining anonymous, revealed that Henn said those who were gay and people who considered committing suicide would go to hell.
The learner said they were also told that if a person had hate in their heart for anyone, he or she was considered a murderer.
"He asked 'who wants to be saved?' and they had to stand. Those who were sitting, he said that he hopes they don't get choked by the devil. A lot of the matrics were upset, especially those who are part of the LGBTI group."
Henn denied the allegations, saying he was called to the school to preach the gospel and never once mentioned anything about gay people.
"None of that was said about gay people, nothing, zero, zilch. Nothing was spoken against anyone. I have a recording. As far as I know, no parents were there, only teachers and children. I read the article that said they were forced to be there... I didn't know about it."
The claims are being investigated by the Western Cape Education Department.
